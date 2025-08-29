Falz Sets To Tie Knot, Unveils Pre-Wedding Photos

Nigerian rapper and human rights activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has taken to his social media page to officially announce he will be getting married soon.

The award-winning artist made this revelation on Thursday through a heartfelt Instagram post, where he shared his pre-wedding photos with his soon-to-be wife.

Captioning the photos, Falz wrote: “It’s been a long time coming, and having to do this with you is one of the best decisions of my life.”

The announcement sparked excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, many of whom took to the comment section to congratulate him on this new chapter.

Falz, known for his witty music, acting roles, and activism, has kept details of his private life largely away from the spotlight. His marriage announcement, therefore, came as a surprise to many who have long admired his artistry and social impact.

The rapper’s wedding is now one of the most anticipated celebrity events of the year, with fans eager to see the big day unfold.