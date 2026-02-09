Following the recent deadly attack on the Kwara community, Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has publicly criticised celebrities and social media influencers for their continued support of the Federal Government.

This is as the Lawyer turned rapper called on the Government at all levels to get justice for the victims of the killings perpetrated in Kwara State on Tuesday, February 3.

Falz, who spoke in a viral video on his official X account, criticised Nigerians, the President, politicians and religious leaders, saying no arrests have been made after the killings and that killings are becoming normal.

The rapper and Nollywood actor also faulted the Senate’s stance on the amendment of the Electoral Act.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with us. And I don’t know when we’re going to wake up. I don’t know. I really don’t know.

“The other day, nearly 200 people were killed in Kwara. The president just came, released a statement, a normal statement. ‘Oh, I’m saddened by the…

“Bro, who has been arrested? Who has been prosecuted for this? Nobody. Nothing. Just carry on. You’re always sending people. What are they doing? Nothing!

“They’re killing scores and scores of people every day. But today, people will go to church. Your Daddy G.O., your papa, will tell you to sit down there and pray. Pray that God will come and save you.

“They’ve started campaigning for the next elections. ‘Relax, Tinubu is fixing Nigeria.’ He is? Okay,” Falz said partly.