December 7, 2023
Falz Reveals Plans To Settle Down In Three Years

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has revealed his plans to settle down and start a family.

Speaking in a recent interview with actress Chinasa Anukam, the 33-year-old rapper said he is considering getting married soon, adding that he would be open to having children in three years time.

During the interview Falz was asked, “Are you planning to settle down? Yes or no?”

Falz replied, “Yeah.”

He was further asked on how many years is he looking at to have children, the rapper replied, “The next three years.”

