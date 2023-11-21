Falz Recounts Arm Robbery Attack On Abuja Highway

Famous Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz has narrated how he was attacked by armed robbers alongside his friends along the Abuja highway, saying it almost cost him his life.

Speaking in an interview with “Untapped,” Falz revealed that he and two of his friends were involved in the November 16, 2013, robbery incident on the Abuja highway, which resulted in the death of their driver.

According to him, the incident happened as they were traveling to a wedding in Abuja where he was scheduled to perform for payment.

Falz stated that during the robbery attack, he and his friends started saying their final prayers because they felt like they were going to die too.

Falz claimed that he was paid a million dollars by the client to perform at the wedding, making it a high-profile wedding in the North.

However, they were supposed to travel by plane, but since they had not purchased their tickets in time, a friend of his named Sule suggested they travel by road, which is what they ultimately did.

But one of his friends opposed taking the road since it was risky journey and asked the rapper to pray before they continued, erasing the thought because it was during the day.

Falz and his friends also talked to the driver about his driving style and he promised to make changes, so they fell asleep while driving.

Falz disclosed a loud gunshot woke them up, and they saw a man holding a gun in the middle of the road; it appeared he had fired three shots at their car three times, with the third round hitting their driver in the eye.

Falz said, “We see this turban tying, AK47 welding, dangerous-looking men in the middle of the expressway maybe like 5, we could not count; they were directly shooting at our car everything was happening within seconds, so fast from the first bullet coming to us waking up, the second bullet coming to us taking cover, to the third one that hit the driver in the eye.”