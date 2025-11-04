Falz Raises Alarm Over Rising Religious, Ethnic Tensions

Nigerian rapper and Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has expressed distress over the growing tribal and religious divisions in the country.

Falz shared his concerns in reaction to a post by Nasboi urging Nigerians to unite beyond tribal and religious boundaries and hold their leaders accountable.

He noted that witnessing tribal and religious sentiments being used to turn people against each other has been depressing in recent years.

READ ALSO:

Falz emphasised the need for Nigerians to start thinking for themselves, stating that they should not be manipulated using ethnic and religious differences.

He wrote: “I cannot begin to explain how depressing it has been in recent years, seeing tribal and religious sentiments still being used to turn us against each other. At some point we need to start thinking for ourselves.”

This statement comes against the backdrop of a heated debate between Christian and Muslim youths on social media following US President Donald Trump’s reported threat to take military action against Nigeria over alleged attacks on Christians by Islamic extremists.