Falz: My Journey into Rap Music

Nigerian rapper, Falz, has revealed that he led a double life while practicing law. He disclosed that he was once a lawyer by day and a rapper by night.

Falz, whose real name is Folarin Falana, explained that it was not easy balancing his two careers.

He revealed that there was an “unspoken rule” within the legal profession that prohibited lawyers from engaging in other activities while practicing law.

Falz shared a memorable experience in court where his double life was almost exposed.

“There was one time I was in court, I was living a double life at the time as well. Lawyer by day, rapper by night. So, I announced my appearance ‘With profound respect my lord, the name is Folarin Falana, appearing for the plaintiff’,” he said.

“And the judge just lowered his glasses and was like ‘counsel, are you not the one doing something else on the side?’ There is an unspoken rule of professional conduct within the legal profession where you are not supposed to do other things while in practice.”

Falz’ impressive career has earned him multiple awards, including ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2016 City People Entertainment Awards. He also holds an LLB in Law from the University of Reading, England.

