Falz Finally Breaks Silence On Marriage Photo Shoots

Nigerian rapper and Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has opened up about his views on marriage privacy following widespread assumptions that he had secretly tied the knot.

The rumours started after the photos of a traditional wedding he shared online went viral; many had believed they were from a real marriage ceremony.

Reacting to the speculations via his Instagram account, the rapper joked that when he eventually decides to get married, people may not even take him seriously.

Falz, however, clarified that the images were part of a photoshoot project, not an actual wedding ceremony.

READ ALSO:

He also stressed that he is under no obligation to share personal achievements with the public, adding that while he values his privacy, he hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of making his marriage public if love compels him to.

“When everybody realised I wasn’t really married, people kept saying it’s a case of the boy who cried wolf. Maybe when I do get married, nobody will care.

“It is bold of you to actually assume that if im actually getting married, I will share it,” he said.