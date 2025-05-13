Falz Faces Backlash Over Fornication Comments

Share

Popular Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, better known known as Falz, has sparked controversy on social media after claiming that fornication is not a sin.

New Telegraph reports that Falz had in a post on X, said “Fornication is not a sin”.

His statement, which challenges widely accepted Christian teachings, quickly ignited backslash from netizens, especially from religious users who cited different biblical passages to counter his assertion.

The rapper was further accused of promoting immorality and values contrary to Christian faith, as the debate continues to spark discussions on the intersection of celebrity influence, faith, and personal belief.

Some of the comments condemned Falz’s claim, making reference to Biblical beliefs.

Reactions trailing this posts;

@udemeAkpan wrote; “The assertion that fornication is not a sin is a direct contradiction of core biblical teachings.

The scripture explicitly commanded to “flee from sexual immorality” (1 Corinthians 6:18)”.

@jfadconsult wrote; “Papa no believe in God, Pikin dey do PR for Devil”.

@MicoTNTs wrote; “Agent of Satan, sending people astray with useless motivation”.

@omoiyapolice wrote; “Lion don go born goat o”.

@BintDija; “No wonder you no gree marry”.

@ella_bosslady_ wrote; “It’s a sin and it’s among the 10 commandments”.

@drpenking wrote; “You dey follow chase clout at your age”.

@Blessing_olivia wrote; “1Cor. 6:18 went ahead to tell us too flee from it as it is even a sin against one’s own body too. The bible even asked believers in 1Cor 5:9-11 to avoid fornicators. And Galatians 5 let us know God despised Fornication.

God instructed us to resist all sin but with sin of the flesh (fornication), he asked us to flee.I guess U guys are part of the end time celebrities paid to spread false teachings and it’s glaring.Painful I liked U”.

