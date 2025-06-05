Falz Denies Relationship With Bobrisky

This clarification comes in the midst of legal issues involving social media activist, VeryDarkMan.

It would be recalled that VeryDarkMan had previously released what he claimed was a phone conversation between Falz and Bobrisky during the latter’s time in prison.

In response to the allegations, Falz took legal action by filing a defamation lawsuit against VeryDarkMan, which sparked widespread speculation about the singer’s sexuality.

However, during an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday evening, Falz provided an update on the court proceedings, revealing that VDM had not yet presented a defense.

Addressing rumors about his relationship with Bobrisky, Falz firmly denied any romantic involvement, clarifying that he was merely offering help and nothing more.

He said; “Update on the court case, very much still in court. There’s a substantive suit which myself and my dad are alleging defamation. We filed the case and ever since we filed the case, they have never entered the defense. Instead, they entered a preliminary objection saying the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case or something.

“As at the last date, I was in court. The court has thrown out that preliminary objection. Now they have to enter a defense or the court will just go on to rule on the case. So that’s the update. I can’t really say much about the subject of current litigation, so I will leave it there.

“I never had any relationship with Bobrisky prior to that phone call. He messaged me on Instagram and said, ‘I’m in this case and I want to speak to you about how you can help.’ And you know, thousands of people messaged me about similar stuff like that. This is not a special case; it’s not exceptional in any way.

“In a lot of those cases, I will give them an audience, like what is the P, how can I help? Compassionately. Little did I know. Anyways, as they say, once bitten, twice shy. At the end of the day, I’m not going to, maybe I’m not going to help anyone again in my life, but maybe I will be much more conscious.”

