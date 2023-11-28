New Telegraph

Falz Celebrates Mum As She Becomes SAN

Famous Nigerian rapper and lawyer, Folarin Falana,  popularly known as Falz The Bhad Guy, has celebrated his mum’s elevation to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Falz who recently recounted how he survived a fatal armed robbery attack in 2013, on his way to a wedding in Abuja, celebrates his mother, Mrs Falana, who was among the 58 lawyers decorated as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday.

It would be recalled that The 33-year-old rapper’s dad, Femi Falana, is also a renowned SAN.

In the spirit of celebration, Falz took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his parent in their SAN robes with the caption, ‘’What’s better than one Senior Advocate? Two.”

