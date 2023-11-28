Falz Celebrates Mum As She Becomes SAN

Famous Nigerian rapper and lawyer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz The Bhad Guy, has celebrated his mum’s elevation to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Falz who recently recounted how he survived a fatal armed robbery attack in 2013, on his way to a wedding in Abuja, celebrates his mother, Mrs Falana, who was among the 58 lawyers decorated as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday.

It would be recalled that The 33-year-old rapper’s dad, Femi Falana, is also a renowned SAN.

In the spirit of celebration, Falz took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his parent in their SAN robes with the caption, ‘’What’s better than one Senior Advocate? Two.”