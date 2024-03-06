False Rape Allegation: Court Orders Female Medical Doctor To Open Defence

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, has thrown out the no-case-submission instituted by a female medical doctor, Bolanle Aseyan, against the four-count charge of false publication on a rape allegation, initiated against her by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

It would be recalled that the Kogi State-born medical doctor was arraigned on March 3, 2021, by the SCID over the allegations.

Specifically, the counsel for the SCID, Mr Emmanuel Eze, in the charge designated FHC/L/260c/2020, alleged that the 29-year-old defendant, committed the offence between June 29 and August 14, 2020, at number 12A, Molade Okoya Thomas, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos.

The prosecutor further informed Justice Lifu that the defendant committed the alleged crime while performing her internship at the Federal Medical Center, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, adding that the alleged act of the defendant was intended to malign the character of one Dr Olufumilayo Ogunsanya, who she alleged to have raped her through means of a computer system.

While adding that the defendant’s act had caused Dr Ogunsanya fear of death, violence and bodily harm, the prosecutor hinted to the court that the offence is contrary to Section 24(1)(a) and 24 (2) (a) and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) 24 (2)(C)(ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.

But Dr Aseyan pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the court granted her bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in the sum of N500,000, 00.

Justice Lifu also ordered the defendant to deposit her international passport with the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR), with an addition that all the bail conditions supplied by the surety be verified by the DCR.

While the trial lasted, the prosecutor called his witnesses and tendered exhibits, which were admitted by the court.

But upon the conclusion of the prosecution’s case, Dr Aseyan filed a ‘no-case-submission’ through her lawyer with a request that the court should discharge and acquit her of the charge.

However, in its counter to the ‘no-case-submission’, the prosecutor urged the court to dismiss the application and ordered the defendant to open his defence.

In handing down his ruling, Justice Lifu dismissed Dr Aseyan’s no-case submission and ordered her to open her defence against the charge.

The matter was then adjourned until April 16, 2024, for the defendant to open her defence.