False Political Narratives Impacting Negatively On Mental Health of Nigerians, Says Gureje

Oye Gureje is a professor of psychiatry and the director of a World Health Organisation (WHO) collaborative centre at the University of Ibadan. In this interview OLAOLU OLADIPO, he drew a nexus between false politics and the sanity of Nigerians and the country. Excerpt:

It is globally acknowledged that democracy is the best form to govern a society, as a professor of psychiatry, is there any kind of nexus between mental health and governance structure and the issues surrounding it?

Yes! You are very right to say that. As far as we know, democracy remains the best form of governance in terms of choosing leaders. So that people will have a say with regards to the people that will rule them. When democracy is conducted well it tends to have the possibility of strengthening itself. Along the way, the institution (democracy) becomes stronger and the democratic practice itself will become better and stronger.

So, for all of that to happen, you need to have an informed populace, you need to have good information to make the right decisions. Of course, that presumes that people need to have the capacity to analyse what is being presented to them to be able to make informed decisions on that basis. That does not suggest that people won’t make mistakes in the process of choosing their leaders but this democratic process of asserting their democratic practices is good, then they will have the chance to be able to correct any observed mistake in future elections.

So, mental capacity, mental ability to make informed decisions and then, the choice of leaders based on the good assessment of the character of the leader which should be made available or open to the public. What I am saying is that the peo- ple should be able to have the right information about those who are presenting themselves for leadership. These are all very important and key ingredients for democratic sustenance.

There is no way that we talk about democracy that we won’t talk about the mental capacity of people making choices as well as those presenting themselves for leadership, as an expert who had worked in the global psychiatric academic for many decades, how well do you rate the capacity of the voting public and the politicians to maintain the right mental balance during electoral contestations?

That’s a very important question when we situate it within the prevailing political situation the country has found itself. The current situation has indeed thrown up very important details about what you have just asked. The first comment that I want to make is that Nigerians as a whole are not different from other people across the world in terms of our mental health.

In fact, we can say that on the whole Nigerians are relatively resilient and strong in terms of their character makeup and their capacity to cope when you see many of the stresses that Nigerians have gone through, even though we know that the stage of mental health might be rising but I don’t think it has been exponentially been going up.

On the whole we are not doing badly but the important thing to know is that the kind of mental health challenges that people might think may incapacitate people to become good leaders may not actually be correct. People might think that people who have some of the more common health conditions such as depression, psychosis induced by substance abuse are unable to live.

In fact some of those conditions once they are identified and treated, and then those who are available to lead and will lead properly. That is why the notion which was muted by the late Professor Adeoye Lambo many years ago that those who are aspiring for leadership should undergo mental health assessment.

That may be correct, but the fact of the matter is that the common mental health condition that we will be assessing for in that type of situation may not necessarily provide us with the right information about their capacity to lead. The best way of obtaining this kind of information about people aspiring for political offices based on their capacity to lead will be to get information about their character traits with regards to their attitude from those around them.

They are likely to know that and tell us. This will be better instead of thinking whether they (the aspiring leaders) need mental health diagnosis. In the context that we are in now, you can actually see that there are prominent character flaws in some of the people who are presenting themselves for leadership in the country.

So, there is what we call ‘dark triad personality trait’ which includes Machiavellism which means someone who is ready to do anything to get power. They can be cynical and manipulative in their approach to politics. Psychopathy also includes manipulation, callousness and emotionality and all that. They want everyone to pay attention to them; they are deceptive and crave greater needs for people to admire them.

They utilize vanity, arrogance and all of that. These traits are fairly common among those who are seeking leadership in the country. In fact, you can see that some of the people presented themselves for election but are claiming victory, when they know that it is not true, which is not correct. That is clear evidence of Machiavellism among politicians.

How injurious is this to society?

What that translates to is that it then brings a lot of vulnerability out across the general populace. When you repeat a lie repeatedly, the people tend to believe it. In the end, a large section of the community will become delusional. They will begin to believe in things that are clearly not real. Irrespective of the evidence presented to them to the contrary, they may still continue to believe that which has been fed to them.

You can see that not just in our country, you can see that in the United States of America where 20 percent of the American population still believes that the last election was rigged against Donald Trump. This is clearly the consequence of the Machiavellism of Trump. That 20 per cent may more or less become immovable. In the end, a lot of conspiracy theories are then built around their belief.

How pervasive is this in Nigeria now?

That’s happening in Nigeria, you can see that the country is particularly even more so now be- cause we then get the toxic feel of ethnicity and religion feeding into that and making people become more enmeshed in this kind of false narrative, this falsehood. People are being manipulated by people you might call possessing strong Machiavelli traits.

In the end, you get that kind of wrong belief. I can very well see that a lot of psychological problems will be coming out around this because many people will become disappointed, they get angry and frustrated based on either the false narrative or people who actually know the truth but who are feeling that ‘why are we so much enmeshed in this falsehood?’

Many of them are getting so irritated. If we are to do a test of sleeplessness in Nigeria now, there will be a lot of people who will have problems with sleeping, not necessarily because of being part of the people believing the wrong narrative but also the people who are also angry because of some of the situations that they have seen around them. Unfortunately, some of these things will have nothing to do with educational status. Anyone in the social strata can get caught up in any of these extremes.

You talked about the deviousness of the political class to exploit all these fault lines for political ascendancy. How do you think the society can curb this and what are the necessary safeguards that must be put in place to mitigate this owing to likely injurious impacts that it would have on the society?

Like I said before, what is very paramount is for us to know that the personality traits and tendencies of political gladiators are known by the people around them, who stay with them and who dine with them. So, when we are choosing leaders, we should get the right information from the people who know and interact with them. We should find out how they relate to people around them. We have seen people who became leaders in this country who are clearly terrible human beings.

When they get to power, they then display (???) syndrome. You tend to see those traits in them along their way to leadership. These are people who have been violent within their families. People can get such information not necessarily by thinking in terms of having psychiatric or psychological assessment. We can piece together information from various sources regarding where they worked, their families, their workmates and so on and so forth. In doing that, we can expose those who have these tendencies. We can also get these pieces of information from the media, especially the traditional media.

Are you saying the rise in this predisposition of politicians to use false narratives in electoral contestation is due to the permissive nature of society itself to allow people with psychiatric issues to lead them?

You are calling it a psychiatric problem but I am not calling as such. I’m saying that these are mental health issues but when you call it psychiatric issues, it’s as seems you are saying the politicians themselves should be taken to the hospital.

Not necessarily so, these are mental health issues and psychological issues even though they have an impact on how people function. I mean when people deal with falsehood, their functionality is impaired. A lot of people may not be able to sleep very well. A lot of people will also be very anxious and perform very well at work all because of the environment.

Society has a lot to do but you can see that it’s not the availability of information; it’s where the information is coming from. Some of those who believe in wrong information are those who believe in a delusional world view. They evolve platforms for reinforcing such views and it is important for us to know the link between the behaviour of some of those leaders and the negative impacts on the larger society.