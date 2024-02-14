False Allegation Against Ogalla Attempt To Divert Attention – Group

A Group known as the Movement for the Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND) has said that the false allegation against the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and the seizure of some vessels were conveniently designed to hoodwink the Federal Government so that some persons with the multi-million dollars crude oil pipeline surveillance contract will be getting away with their acts.

The group also said is to throw the Nigerian Navy off balance whose constitutional responsibility is to protect the territorial waters of the country.

MSDND in a statement on Wednesday signed by its Publicity Secretary, Kelvin Orughoe, therefore called on the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu to launch an independent investigation into alleged cases of oil vessels entrapment along the waterways of the region.

Insisting that the investigations must include the recent seizure of crude oil vessels by the personnel of the private security company, the group through a protest letter dated 13th of February 2024, alleged that the entrapment activities along the waterways of the Niger Delta are meant to defraud the Nigerian public, including frivolous claims of the complicity of security agencies in crude oil theft which is capable of causing chaos and breaching the national and economic security of the country.

The MSDND, in their petition, claimed that while Nigerians and the world were allegedly deceived by media propaganda and made to believe that the private security company had in the past few weeks seized two (2) vessels allegedly involved in crude oil theft off Bayelsa waters, the security outfit wants to use it to win over the Bayelsa Central Corridor of the proposed multi-million dollars crude oil pipeline surveillance contract.

The MSDND also claimed that in order to whittle down the powers and noticeable pressure from the Nigeria Navy against alleged questionable activities of some personnel in the war against illegal bunkering and crude oil theft, the recent petition against the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla was allegedly sponsored and releases to the media.

MSDND however backed the position of the Nigerian Navy, describing the claims against the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as a sponsored lie.

The petition reads” On the recent allegations of Corruption and oil bunkering levelled against Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff, the MSDND called on the security agencies and the Nigerian Navy to investigate the matter and make an urgent arrest.

“Upon the conclusion of our clandestine and detailed investigations conducted by major stakeholders from the region, our findings showed a clear attempt to usurp the constitutional powers of the Nigeria Navy and use individuals to cast aspersions on the hard-earned integrity of the Nigeria Security networks including the Nigerian Navy.

“MT Kali, which was reportedly apprehended, was allegedly lured to the spot and entrapped by the officials of the private Security Company while the arrested Captain of the Vessel was allegedly called on the satellite phone and handed navigational coordinates close to the territory for anchoring where it was arrested.

“Is it not strange that the security officials initially claimed that the vessel was arrested at Sokebolou oil field in Bayelsa state but after our group faulted their report in the media and knowing that they had been caught in a blatant lie, they changed the location of the MT Kali’s arrest to Pelleghton in Bayelsa claiming that it was at the offshore location of the Anglo-Dutch energy giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Bayelsa State.”

“Our investigations, which can be easily verified, revealed that the Nigerian Navy has over three (3) large gunboats (Natsha II, Vakpor II, and Vakpor III) all stationed around Pelleghton securing the entire area against crude oil theft and illegal movement of vessels and we can confirm that Shell (SPDC) does not have an operational station in Pelleghton; thus, they lied again to the public.”

“If their claims are true, then why was the seized vessel removed from the loading station and taken to Oporoza in Delta state to anchor and conduct the media propaganda? Is the outfit the EFCC, the Police, the DSS, or the investigating agency?

“Would it not make sense if the said vessel was videoed at the loading station or kept there until daybreak for the world to see rather than taking the vessel to their territory before calling the media.”

“We ask that the security agencies including the Nigeria Navy launch major operations into Jones Creeks in Delta state where some illegal bunkering and loading of vessels with crude oil are going on.

“They believe they have successfully fooled Nigerians which is why they used similar tactics to entrap the second vessel, a Moldovan sea cargo vessel known as MT Harbor Spirit with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number: 8226272. It was purportedly caught while loading crude oil from the Sangana oil field in Brass on the eastern coast of Bayelsa state close to Rivers state.

“Why would they move the seized vessel from the eastern part of Bayelsa state and travel close to one hundred nautical miles without being stopped by the numerous security operatives along the coast until they got to Oporoza, Delta state before calling the TV cameras?

“Also, any maritime expert who looks at the floating vessel will see that the vessel did not contain the quantity of stolen products as claimed. These activities are all entrapment and set-up for media propaganda, and it must stop.”