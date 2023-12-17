Falomo, Emokpae, Call On Churches to Secure Youths Future, Uplift Downtrodden

National Leader and President of Foursquare Churches, Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Osaren Emokpae and a prominent member of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos who also is an advertising mogul, Chief Olumuyiwa Falomo alongside others have called on churches to be intentional in securing the future of the young adults as well render help to the downtrodden. They made the appeal at the World Futures Day with a lecture entitled: ‘The Futures in Focus’, organised by Philips School of Futurology, Security and Leadership Research, an offshoot of the renowned Ed-John Institute of Management and Technology.

Lead Facilitator and Con- vener of the programme, Emokpae said there was need to speak truth to the government, while citing the church’s efforts in bettering the society. “We cannot continue to keep quiet because we are enjoying ourselves, while the number of those in poverty situations are many. That sends a danger signal for the future. In our church, Four Square, some of our branches give food to people every week. We have a clinic where we care for the sick. We also have houses where we keep those who have no place to stay.

That is part of our commitment at ensuring that the future is brighter for the poor, because we know that future is obvious and the government cannot do it alone,” Emokpae stated. He said there was need for an inclusive government and that the Nigerian government priotises its citizens’ welfare as it carries out its duties of good medical support, housing, education, other infrastructures also ensuring the younger generation finds life bearable in years to come.

Emokpae also decried the brain drain with many professionals including medical doctors leaving the country and some dying untimely due to stress and poor salaries, stating: “Many of those who are still in the country are making plans to leave. In the UK, America and other countries of the world, medical doctors are the highest paid because they value lives. But here, no one cares about the people.” He further stated: “The government needs to invest in technology by pushing money into the factories so that people can get jobs to take good care of themselves.

When we are talking about inclusiveness, we are saying that everyone should be carried along, both the rich and poor. It is not only the rich who can enjoy good health, education and other facilities, while the poor are allowed to suffer because they cannot access those facilities. It is not supposed to be so. We want the world to be better for everybody, irrespective of the class.