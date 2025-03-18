Falola To Deliver Late Olukotun’s Memorial Lecture

Share

A renowned scholar and globally acclaimed Historian, and a Professor at the University of Texas at Austin, United States, Prof Toyin Falola will today deliver the maiden Memorial Lecture of Prof Ayo Olukotun, a renowned scholar and public analyst, newspaper columnist and commentator.

The inaugural memorial lecture in honour of the late public intellectual is being organised by Lead City University, Ibadan. Olukotun, an activist, public intellectual, erudite scholar, accomplished journalist, Professor of Political Science, and a dedicated columnist for some newspapers died on January 4, 2023 at age 69.

The theme of the lecture, billed for Tuesday, March 18, 2025, will be held at the Adeline Hall of the private university, is “Ayo Olukotun and the Nigerian Nation.” Falola said: “Ayo Olukotun was the voice of our nation.

He has repeatedly screamed warnings into the ears of Nigerian leaders and citizens through his pen to rouse the nation from its slumber. “The symposium aims to reflect on Olukotun’s intellectual prowess and its impact on nation-building.”

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of Lead City University, Prof Kabiru Adeyemo, said the lecture was a way to immortalise the legacy of Prof Olukotun, whose works shaped the discourse around governance, media, and national development in Nigeria.

“Prof. Ayo Olukotun was a towering intellectual whose writings and contributions consistently challenged leadership and society to do better.

This memorial lecture is not only to honour his memory, but also to inspire a new generation of scholars to follow in his footsteps,” he stated.

The Chairman of the lecture, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, a former Senator and seasoned public servant, commended Lead City University for hosting the event, describing Olukotun as “a scholar who combined academic brilliance with practical engagement in national discourse.”

Also, the Registrar of Lead City University, Dr Ayebola Ayeni, who reinforced the university’s commitment to intellectual excellence, however, added that “the choice of Prof Toyin Falola as guest lecturer reflects the high intellectual standards the university upholds.”

The Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Dr Igho Fayomi, encouraged both students and the general public to attend physically or join via zoom, saying:

“This lecture is a valuable opportunity to reflect on the life of a man, who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s intellectual and political space.”

