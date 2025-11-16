Falling Food Prices: Farmers, traders count losses, recall frustrations of hoarding

• People who sold houses, trucks to hoard foodstuffs –Trader

For Nigerians groaning under the weight of sky-high food prices, succour came the way of many following plummeting prices of some basic food items. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN highlights the frustrations of farmers and traders, amid falling prices of food items.

‘We sold trucks, houses to buy food items, hoarded them, lost everything’ Apart from being a farmer, Kusimo Olusola buys and resells palm oil and grains. With a special bias for palm oil, he argues that it is the most reliable agricultural commodity to trade in, in terms of return on investment.

Unlike investments in grains that sometimes yield sorry tales, nothing, he said, has brought him regret in over 10 years of his involvement in the palm oil business. Sharing with Sunday Telegraph how he saved a business partner from losing his N10 million investment in grains, Kusimo said he strongly advised against it when he informed him(Kusimo) of his desire.

“He worships me now”, Kusimo boasted as he wore a pleased smile. “You know, the previous year, he gave me N5 million to buy grains for him. After I resold, he made N8 million. That gave him the confidence to invest more. He brought N10 million this time, but I told him it wasn’t certain he would make profit this time.

I told him he could lose all his money because I had studied the situation. I was only certain that palm oil would yield profit. He agreed and he is always grateful to me. But I can tell you that many were not that lucky.

Even his mother lost money. She bought and hoarded 500 bags of beans, but she ended up losing N50,000 on each bag. A lot of farmers and traders lost money because of the fall in the prices of food items.” With reports of crashing prices of staples across Nigeria, it is a combination of sweet and bitter experiences for Nigerians, who live on agricultural commodities and consumers.

For some farmers and foodstuff sellers, who experience losses over a crash in prices, it is a story of pain. But their pain is the gain of consumers, who expressed relief after battling rocketing prices of foodstuffs. Only last year, Sunday Telegraph reported that the escalating prices of food items had transformed a fundamental necessity into a luxury for many households in Nigeria.

Across various platforms, from markets to social media, lamentations about the soaring costs of food, this newspaper reported, reached a disturbing decibel. This was in addition to reports of worries occasioned by soaring prices of drugs, fuel, rent and utility bills. As of April 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 33.69.

It further added that food inflation rose to 40.53 per cent in the same month. Meanwhile, for the first time in 13 years, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed the nation’s first month-onmonth food deflation in September.

Also, data from the NBS showed that headline inflation dropped significantly from 20.12 per cent in August to 18.02 per cent in September; something experts attribute to a notable drop in food inflation, which fell to 16.87 per cent in September from 21.87 per cent the previous month.

How over 100% drop in food prices caused hoarders’ losses

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, a foodstuff trader and farmer, Yakubu Abdullahi, disclosed that a great number of traders made huge profits last year by simply hoarding foodstuffs and selling months after.

The trader said about N130,000 gain was made on each bag of beans after purchase of thousands of 50kg bags of beans by some traders. According to him, many who made stupendous gains last year have incurred huge losses this year.

“A bag of beans was about N180,000 as of December last year, but you can buy at N65,000, N70,000 now. Gradually, the price is coming down. It fell to N150,000, N120,000, N100,000, N80,000 before the current price.

The difference between last year and this year is that, last year, people were hoarding. They hoarded 500 bags, 1,000 bags, even 10,000 bags of beans.” Asked if he was certain 10,000 bags of beans could be hoarded, he explained: “Yes! There are big, big stores that can accommodate them.

But the prices keep falling, even up till now that harvest is ongoing. When people saw that prices of foodstuffs were falling, even before they harvested, they couldn’t hoard. But those who hoarded, thinking they would sell at a very high price got their fingers burnt.

The prices of maize and millet have also fallen. A bag of maize ( 50kg) is about N31,000, N33,000 now. It was N90,000 , N85,000 around December last year. Many, who hoped they would make massive profits are regretting today.”

People who sold houses, trucks to hoard foodstuffs

Sharing how desperation drove many to sell their houses and trucks to raise capital to hoard food items, Abdullahi stated: “Many bought a bag of beans (50kg) for N110,000, thinking that the price would rise to N200,000, N180,000.

Unfortunately for them, they are now forced to sell at N65,000. People lose as high as N45,000, N50,000 on each bag. Unfortunately, some people sold their houses, trucks to buy bags of foodstuffs to hoard. They didn’t envisage that their would be a crash.

They were doing that with the hope that they would recoup their investments and make huge profits. But that never happened. When the prices fell, they brought them out after it dawned on them that they had to release what they hoarded to prevent further losses.

“They reasoned that they could lose everything if they continued to hoard. You know the longer they kept the foodstuffs, the more they were likely to be attacked by pests. They could lose everything. Last year was good for them. People bought at N50,000, hoarded, and resold at N180, 000 for a 50kg bag of beans.

So, you can imagine the profit a person who bought 5,000 or 10,000 bags of beans would make. That’s why people could sell their houses and trucks this year because they knew they could make massive profits through hoarding. But it’s a loss for this year.”

What I invested, bigger than my harvest – Farmer

In chat with Sunday Telegraph, a farmer, Ibrahim Jubril, lamented his loss, blaming the government for opening the borders. According to him, farmers are at the receiving end when borders are open for importation of food items. “We bought fertilizer at a high price.

I bought a bag of fertilizer(50kg) for N60,000, but right now, a bag of millet (50kg) is oscillating between N25,000 and N30,000. The financial input into my farm is more than what I’m selling. Right now, I’m running at a loss. Don’t also forget that what we pay those who work on our farms has also increased.

They are talking about inflation, that things are very expensive. We can’t deny them a pay rise because their argument cannot be faulted. I put the blame on the government for opening the borders to allow food importation and zero tax. We are having problems selling because our produce is more expensive.’’

Rice, pepper, sellers speak

Despite the frustration expressed by rice sellers over the drop in the price of the staple, Joy Okere shares her coping techniques. “Before a 50kg bag of rice fell to N59,000, I had bought the one I was selling then for N62,000. Then, suddenly, the price crashed. But I won’t kill myself. I had to reduce the price to keep my customers.

If your price is higher than others, your customers will leave you. To escape the loss I would have incurred, I bought new bags of rice at the current rate. For the old ones, I decided to sell them in Derica measurements. That way, I can cancel my loss because it is more profitable selling it that way,” she said.

Frank Smart, another foodstuff seller, tells his story: “I’m not new to the problem. The price of rice is not always stable. But I’m lucky that before the last major crash, I had sold everything I had. Even at that, the one I bought at N60,000 has further crashed to N56,000.

But what will I do?” Sule Rabiu, a pepper seller, noted: “A small bag of small “rodo” which used to sell for N70,000 is now N30,000. But the big bag of the same pepper was as high as N175,000, N200,000 last year. It has fallen to N75,000 now.”

Meanwhile, findings across markets in Lagos and Ogun states showed that the prices of groundnut oil and palm oil, though unstable, have not recorded a significant drop. For instance, a bottle of palm oil sold for an average of N1,700 three months ago. Its current average price in markets visited is N1,900. The average price for groundnut oil stays at N2,000 within the same period.

‘How govt interventions brought down food prices’ – AFAN

Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State chapter, Otunba Femi Oke, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph dismissed claims that throwing open Nigerian borders caused the slash in prices of foodstuffs.

He, however, showered plaudits on the government for its role in bringing down the prices of foodstuffs. “The prices of most commodities always fall when we experience the harvest period, which is when the year is going to an end. Come to think of it, the rain is just ending. So, we are going to prepare for the next cultivation time.

When we harvest at the same time, we have a glut in the market, coupled with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President. It is assisting in the area of input. They are being subsidised. So, it will bring down the prices of commodities.

I disagree that opening the borders is responsible for the crash. “If most of the inputs are being subsidised and the government is taking measures to bring relief to farmers, prices will definitely crash.

It is not a year the agriculture sector is neglected. There are more reasons for people to embrace agriculture now. Look at loans. They are being given to farmers at reduced interest rates.”

FG, party clash

Commenting on the recent drop in food prices, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi, stated that it could be traced to increased local production and improved government interventions. “From 2023, we embarked on massive production through the NAGS Agro-Pocket programme.

We injected almost 500,000 metric tonnes or more of wheat, maize, cassava, and other commodities we promoted. This ramped-up production is what’s responsible for the drop in food prices,” the minister claimed “What the government did was to allow a limited import window to bridge the deficit.

But I can tell you for a fact that the imported items have not even been released. The claims that imported food is what crashed prices are not true.” Reacting, the African Democratic Congress, in a statement, accused President Tinubu of manipulating food prices and weaponising hunger against Nigerians amid the worsening economic hardship.

“The drop in the prices of some food items is artificial, and a result of import waivers that have flooded the market with cheap foreign food. It is neither evidence of sound policy nor proof of increased local production. “And while that may offer momentary relief in food prices, it has, and will, come at the heavy cost of sabotaging local farmers, who can no longer compete due to soaring input costs, especially fertilisers, and worsening insecurity,” it stated.

Commenting on the concerns of farmers about falling prices of food items across the country despite soaring cost of farm inputs, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said: “Though farmers are worried about a crash in the cost of food, they also go to the same markets and benefit from cheaper prices.

At the same time, the problem with farmers is the price of inputs. “President Bola Tinubu is working on that. We are going to tackle the price of inputs and balance the welfare of citizens and that of the farmers.

“Very soon, we are also going to stock up strategic reserves, which will give a lot of financial liquidity to the agricultural sector for farmers to be able to go into allyear-round farming, especially in the dry season.”

Hunger fears in 2026

An estimated 34.7 million Nigerians across 27 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are projected to experience acute food insecurity between June and August 2026, a recent report by Cadre Harmonisé (CH) has revealed.

According to the report, about 27.2 million people, including over 485,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are currently experiencing crisis or worse phases of food insecurity from October to December 2025.

Following the rising cost of fertilisers and agrochemicals, which is said to have risen by about 56 per cent, many farmers, Sunday Telegraph gathered, are discouraged from participating in the forthcoming 2025/2026 dry season farming. Also, while food import programmes have brought down consumer prices, they have also hurt local producers, who bear the brunt, causing losses during the 2025 cropping season.

Meanwhile, data from the 2025 Global Hunger Index (GHI) shows Nigeria’s ranking has plunged to 115th out of 123 countries. In the last 17 years, Nigeria has remained in the food crisis zone, rising only slightly from 32.3 points in 2008 to 32.8 points in 2025.

Inflation drop only temporary – Don

According to a senior Economics lecturer at the University of Lagos , Dr Babatope Ogunniyi, there will be more money in circulation in 2026, the year preceding the general elections, due to political activities. This, he said, would precipitate another spike in inflation.

“I’ve said it time and again that when there is a bumper harvest, you expect inflation to drop. The situation is temporary in the sense that there are other indices. In our situation, there is no way we can save or protect some of these produce from destruction.

The only thing is to fill the market with the farm produce. The exchange rate is coming down. I think we are playing with over N1,400 from over N1,700. We expect that the trend will be sustained. If it happens, we expect inflation to drag. As it is now, we are still enjoying the bumper harvest,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Ogunniyi had in an earlier interview said: “Considering the various economic indices,we are seeing a departure from the different position of things. There could be many factors surrounding this new order. One of them could be the season. And when you look at it, relatively, we are in the harvest season now.

You expect some of these farm produce to start hitting the market, and since we don’t have storage, from this period, maybe till November, we are likely to experience the bumper. When the harvest is with us, we get the boom.

About two months ago, a tuber of yam was about N5,000 and above, but what we are seeing now is something very low to what it was some two or three months ago. So, ordinarily, the indices would spell it that way. When the NBS assesses the rate, it will find out that there is an appreciable drop in inflation.

That is, money is getting a wonderful return in a way, in terms of exchange. So, having said this, there are other indices that are being concealed. Most times, when we measure inflation, we measure the indices from the exchange rate. There is an appreciable trend there, which is another plus. Not only that.

When you consider the trade balance, you will see that Nigeria is working more into the international market.” On what to expect in the months ahead, he added:“It is going to rise by early next year. And this time around, we may not be able to curtail it as we are doing presently.

Unless there are other things that would have to be injected into the system to really douse the tension that may be created from it. That is just it. There will be inflation next year.”

What govt should do

Baring his mind on how the government can assist farmers to leapfrog Nigeria from the food crisis zone, going by the Global Hunger Index, farmer, Olusola Kusimo, urged the government to provide farmers with subsidised farm inputs and loans, devoid of choking interest rates, calling for transparency in the distribution of such loans to ensure that politicians don’t end up giving their followers free money.

“Let the government show sincerity in assisting local farmers. Things will change within a very short time. The current crash is only temporary. It’s harvest season and the government opened the borders. That is why there is a surplus of food. When supply is more than demand, price will naturally fall but that has not addressed the fundamental problem of food insecurity. ”