Fallen Trailer Causes Gridlock In Abuja

Commuters along the Kubwa Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory were held up in gridlock yesterday morning following the fall of a trailer that blocked a major portion of the road, the Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed.

The FCT Sector Commander, Felix The man, explained that the incident caused a gridlock due to the partial blockade of the expressway. He said: “There’s currently a gridlock because there’s no free flow of traffic, as a section of the expressway has been blocked by the fallen trailer.

However, our officers are fully on ground, ensuring that motorists use the available service lane and the one or two lanes that are still accessible on the express,” he said. The man emphasised the need for patience and discipline among road users to prevent the situation from worsening.

“It’s crucial that drivers exercise patience and cooperate with the officers on ground. Indiscipline, impatience, and lack of co- operation could compound the current traffic situation,” he added. He also confirmed that efforts are underway to clear the obstruction, stating that the relevant towing ser- vices have been contacted.