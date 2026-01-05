FALF Unveils 10 Young Leaders Poised To Rewrite Africa Continent’s Story

A new generation of African changemakers took centre stage on Monday as the 2025 Future Africa Leaders Award (FALA) winners and ambassadors were publicly presented in Lagos, spotlighting youth-driven solutions shaping the continent’s future.

The unveiling ceremony, held at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, brought together development advocates, civil society leaders and the media to celebrate 10 outstanding young Africans whose projects cut across agriculture, education, health, technology, advocacy and humanitarian service.

Organised by the Future Africa Leaders Foundation (FALF) and supported by the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), the event underscored the growing role of young people in redefining Africa’s development narrative.

Speaking at the media briefing, Pastor TT Temisan, a member of Loveworld Inc.’s Central Executive Council and Anchor of FALA, said the award was designed to recognise measurable impact, not popularity.

“We do not just look at hometown impact. Some of these young people have carried out projects across multiple countries and in diverse sectors.

“Many of them are not defined by a single project but by sustained, year-long interventions,” he said.

Since its inception 13 years ago, FALA has produced winners from 33 African countries, offering what organisers described as a platform for global recognition, policy engagement and leadership development.

According to Temisan, past awardees have gone on to influence public policy, develop agri-tech solutions, expand literacy programmes and support widows, young girls and vulnerable communities.

COFI Coordinator, Pastor (Barr.) Arinze Emmanuel, described FALA as a reflection of the vision of its founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

“The founder believes Africa will be built by Africans, and that the youth are not the leaders of tomorrow but of today,” he said.

“Young people are not lazy. When given the right environment and encouragement, they show the capacity to transform nations.”

Dr. Olajumoke Ola-Akisanya, Senior Executive Officer of FALF, noted that the foundation prioritises locally driven, sustainable solutions.

“We are raising fearless young Africans who look inward, understand their communities and engineer solutions that work within their cultural and social realities,” she said.

One of the 2025 Star Prize winners, Kenyan Agripreneur Ambassador, Rejoice Waithera, said the recognition reinforced her resolve.

“Young people in Africa have what it takes. If you can imagine it, you can do it,” she told reporters, recounting years of overcoming resistance and limited access to government support.

Organisers said the way forward includes mentorship, expanded partnerships and deeper engagement with institutions to scale the work of both current and past awardees.

“As Africa confronts challenges of food security, unemployment and inequality, the emergence of these 10 leaders signals a future increasingly shaped by innovative, community-rooted African youth.