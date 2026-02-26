Faleye Rallies Taraba Gov To Enforce Workers’ Insurance Compliance

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has called for deeper institutional collaboration between the Fund and the Taraba State Government to strengthen implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Faleye, who led a delegation of the Fund on a courtesy visit to Governor Agbu Kefas at the Government House in Jalingo on Thursday, said the engagement was far from ceremonial, describing it as part of a deliberate strategy to build structured partnerships with “progressive state governments committed to workers’ welfare and institutional sustainability.”

The MD/CE emphasised that the Employees’ Compensation Scheme is not merely a statutory obligation but a critical social protection instrument that guarantees dignity for workers and stability for employers.

He said: “When a worker is injured, disabled, or loses his life in the course of duty, the response of government defines public trust and reinforces confidence in leadership.”

Faleye noted that expanding ECS coverage aligns directly with the governor’s welfare-driven agenda, commending Governor Kefas for his commitment to workers’ welfare.

The NSITF boss stressed the need to move beyond dialogue to measurable outcomes and proposed practical steps to expand ECS compliance across state MDAs, intensify sensitisation of major employers and contractors operating in Taraba, and strengthen workplace safety and compensation awareness across the state.

To ensure structure and accountability, Faleye suggested appointing a focal ministry or designated official to coordinate engagement with the NSITF.

“If it pleases Your Excellency, we can immediately set up a joint technical interface between your designated team and ours to develop a short implementation roadmap within the next few weeks,” he said.

Faleye added that the Fund has already established an internal Strategic Inter-Agency Coordination (SIAC) framework to track timelines and deliverables arising from such engagements.

He highlighted the mutual benefits of strengthened ECS coverage, noting that it would protect workers, reduce employers’ litigation exposure, promote industrial harmony, and reinforce the administration’s commitment to structured social protection.

In a move aimed at institutionalising compliance, the NSITF Managing Director recommended integrating the ECS Compliance Certificate into the state’s public procurement and contracting processes.

He explained that requiring evidence of NSITF compliance as part of documentation for contract bidding, pre-qualification for state projects, contractor registration and renewal, and public-private partnership engagements would not create new obligations but rather reinforce existing statutory requirements. This, he said, would ensure that companies benefiting from public funds are also compliant in protecting their workers.

Faleye sought clarity on the state’s preferred coordination structure, asking the governor to advise on which ministry or official the Fund should immediately work with to operationalise the collaboration.

Responding, Governor Kefas assured that the state would key into the ECS for the betterment of workers.

“Taraba State Government is ready to partner with NSITF to ensure you fulfil your mandate by enrolling all workers in the scheme. We will work through the Office of the Head of Service, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry for Local Government,” he said.

The governor, while welcoming the NSITF delegation, expressed appreciation for the “kind words on the positive strides we are making to improve the lives of our people.”

He revealed that “only recently we paid ₦5 billion to pensioners in the state” and expressed optimism that “by the end of the year, the state will not be owing any pensioner their entitlement.”

“We will fulfil all obligations regarding the scheme in furtherance of our commitment to workers’ welfare,” Governor Kefas promised.

On his confirmation as Ambassador for Advocacy of ECS in the state and across the North-East region, the governor said: “I want to assure you that I am interested in this mandate. I am ready to accept any assignment that will enhance this objective in the interest of the country and workers in general.”

Governor Kefas thereafter set up a high-powered committee to interface with NSITF and ensure that Taraba State becomes fully ECS-compliant.