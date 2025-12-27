Faleke: Why Good Men Are Born On Christmas Day

The man Rt. Hon. Chief Abiodun Faleke is as unique as his name, literally translated Ìbí Ìdùnwòsì Àti Ìpè Àṣe, Abiodun, meaning, the birth of festivity, or born on a day of celebration, has been enhancing and fostering the unique role of attracting joy, and prosperity to others.

Born on December 25, he has spent his life embodying the spirit of that sacred day—bringing hope, compassion, and prosperity to those around him. His existence seems almost predestined to reflect the themes of renewal, generosity, and communal harmony that Christmas represents.

In a world where genuine leaders are often scarce, individuals like Faleke stand out as exceptionally rare. His character, shaped by his name, birth date, and lived values, has made him a trusted figure in Nigerian politics and society.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and a respected member of the House of Representatives, he carries forward the cherished Yoruba ideals of integrity, service, and collective well-being.

Faleke’s journey reflects a deep commitment to national progress. A loyal stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has consistently placed public duty above personal gain.

His political career gained national attention when he served as the deputy governorship candidate to the late Prince Abubakar Audu in Kogi State during the 2015 election.

Though circumstances beyond his control prevented him from assuming office after Audu’s passing, Faleke’s grace and resilience during that period earned him widespread admiration.

It underscored his dedication to service, even in the face of disappointment.

Hailing from Kogi West but born in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Faleke now represents Ikeja Federal Constituency in Lagos. Over the years, he has built an unbreakable bond with his constituents through consistent, people-centered leadership.

His approach is rooted in listening, engaging, and delivering results that improve lives. Whether addressing local needs or contributing to national policy, Faleke demonstrates a rare blend of humility, wisdom, and determination.

Beyond the National Assembly, Faleke’s impact extends through deliberate acts of kindness and strategic empowerment. He has invested in education by providing scholarships, supporting schools, and creating opportunities for young people to thrive.

Healthcare access has been another priority, with initiatives that ensure quality medical services reach underserved communities. Economic empowerment programs—ranging from skill acquisition to small business support—have helped many families achieve financial stability.

These efforts cut across ethnic, religious, and gender lines, reflecting his belief in inclusive development.

His leadership philosophy aligns closely with the African concept of Ubuntu: “I am because we are.” This principle guides his actions, emphasizing shared progress over individual ambition.

Faleke is known for his integrity in public life, transparency in decision-making, and accountability to those he serves.

He treats his word as a bond, approaches challenges with compassion, and extends kindness even to those who disagree with him.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Faleke plays a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s economic direction.

He advocates for prudent budgeting, efficient taxation, and responsible management of public funds. His work promotes transparency in government spending, ensuring resources benefit ordinary citizens.

By focusing on fiscal discipline and equitable allocation, he helps stabilize the economy and rebuild public confidence in institutions.

In an era of economic challenges, his contributions provide a foundation for sustainable growth and improved living standards across the country. Education remains a cornerstone of Faleke’s vision for Nigeria. He views it as the key to unlocking potential and driving societal progress.

Through scholarships, infrastructure support, and mentorship programs, he empowers youth to overcome barriers and pursue their dreams.

These investments create lasting change, equipping the next generation with the tools to lead and innovate.

Faleke’s advocacy extends to gender equity.

He actively supports women’s participation in governance, recognizing their vital role in nation-building.

His empowerment initiatives often prioritize women, providing training, funding, and platforms for leadership. This commitment to inclusivity mirrors the Christmas message of unity and shared humanity.

Despite facing political hurdles, criticism, and opposition throughout his career, Faleke has remained steadfast.

His ability to rise above adversity highlights his inner strength and unwavering focus on what matters most. This resilience inspires many, showing that principled leadership requires courage and perseverance.

Looking ahead, Faleke continues to champion economic development, social justice, and opportunity for all Nigerians. His policies and programs reflect a deep desire to create a fairer, more prosperous society.

The generosity and compassion he displays—qualities often associated with the Christmas season—define his public and private life.

Celebrating Rt. Hon. Chief Abiodun Faleke is more than marking a birthday. It is an opportunity to honor a man who has lived out the true meaning of service. His patriotism, fiscal prudence, and dedication to inclusivity have left a lasting mark on Nigeria.

Like the enduring light of Christmas, Faleke’s legacy shines through his actions, offering hope and renewal to his constituents and the nation. Born on a day of joy and festivity, he has become a living example of what leadership can achieve when guided by purpose and compassion.

His story reminds us that good men are indeed born on Christmas Day—not by chance, but by design.

They arrive to spread light, foster unity, and build a better tomorrow. Rt. Hon. Chief Abiodun Faleke is one such man, and his contributions will continue to inspire generations long after the holiday lights have faded.

*Agbese is the Deputy Spokesman, 10th House of Representatives