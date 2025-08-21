Faleke: Understanding Trust And Loyalty In Leadership

Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke stands as a towering figure of loyalty and transformative leadership, his name etched in the annals of Nigeria’s history for his unwavering commitment to public service. Faleke’s career radiates strategic brilliance and selfless dedication.

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s steadfast ally, his pivotal leadership in the 2023 presidential campaign and resolute embrace of the Renewed Hope Agenda have solidified his title as the “dependable ally.” Through his sharp legislative insight, profound humility, and remarkable ability to unite diverse stakeholders, Faleke not only drives Nigeria’s progress but also forges a lasting legacy of trust and sacrifice, paving the way for a united and prosperous future.

Born on December 25, 1959, in Ekinrin Adde, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Chief Faleke has built a remarkable career defined by dedication, integrity, and loyalty. Rt. Hon. Faleke’s political journey began with his appointment as the pioneer Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, a role he held from 2003 to 2004.

His diligent service earned him the trust of the people, who subsequently elected him as the substantive chairman of the LCDA for two tenures, serving until 2011.

In 2011, Rt. Hon. Faleke was elected to represent Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, a position he has held with distinction. His legislative contributions, marked by insightful debates and impactful work, have been notable.

He has served as Chairman of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, National Ethics and Values, and later as Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, earning widespread respect for his commitment to public service.

Rt. Hon. Faleke’s exemplary performance, patriotism, and steadfast support for both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) culminated in his appointment as the National Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 election. His strategic leadership and dedication were pivotal to the campaign’s success.

If a new word were to be added to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary as a synonym for loyalty, it would undoubtedly be Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke. His unwavering faithfulness to President Tinubu is legendary, comparable to few in Nigeria’s political history. For instance, the bond between Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria, and Alhaji Maitama Sule, a close associate, exemplified such loyalty.

Maitama Sule’s dedication to Bello’s vision for Northern Nigeria mirrors the commitment Faleke demonstrates. Similarly, Anthony Enahoro’s unwavering loyalty to Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s ideals reflects the same steadfast allegiance Faleke shows toward Tinubu’s vision.

In the complex dynamics of principal-agent relationships in politics, where loyalty can waver amid power and wealth, Rt. Hon. Faleke remains a beacon of trust and dependability. His loyalty to President Tinubu has been proven time and again, most notably through his strategic and decisive contributions to Tinubu’s emergence as president during the 2022–2023 campaign.

Despite daunting challenges, criticism, and opposition, Faleke’s resolute support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has earned him the moniker “dependable ally” and “workhorse” from the President himself.

Faleke’s commitment is further reflected in his alignment with Tinubu’s governance priorities, including transparency, anti-corruption, and youth empowerment. As Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, he has consistently championed these ideals, demonstrating his belief in the President’s vision through his public stands and legislative efforts.

A man of integrity and reliability, Faleke has never taken his decades-long relationship with President Tinubu for granted. Instead, he has worked tirelessly as a servant of the President’s agenda, prioritising empowerment, inclusivity, and teamwork.

His leadership style mirrors Tinubu’s, reflecting a shared commitment to building a united and progressive team without pursuing personal political ambitions.

Faleke’s trustworthy demeanour has inspired confidence in others, who rely on his sense of responsibility, compassion, and understanding. His humility and approachable nature have become a source of strength, drawing many to President Tinubu’s camp.

By valuing others’ input and consistently following through on commitments, Faleke has earned respect and built a strong track record as a leader.

Strategically aligned with President Tinubu’s vision, Faleke’s legislative contributions and innovative insights make him an effective confidant and advisor.

His ability to navigate complex challenges and deliver results has solidified his reputation as a dependable leader. President Tinubu trusts Faleke’s judgment, often seeking his counsel on critical issues, leveraging his deep experience to shape policies and decisions.

Faleke’s emotional intelligence, humility, and collaborative spirit have positioned him as a vital bridge between President Tinubu and various stakeholders.

His ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds has earned him recognition as a unifying force in Nigerian politics. His tireless work ethic and passion for results underscore his commitment to public service.

Indeed, Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke has proven beyond doubt that he is willing to go to great lengths for President Tinubu. As a kingmaker in Abuja, he works relentlessly to achieve results, embodying the essence of trust and loyalty in leadership.

Ochonu is a public affairs analyst writing from Abuja.