Faleke Support Group Lauds Tinubu For Successful Rescue Of Niger School Children

The Faleke Ambassadors for Asiwaju 2027, a vibrant grassroots movement dedicated to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, has showered encomiums on the President and Nigeria’s gallant security forces for the triumphant rescue of all abducted students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger State.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the group hailed the release of the final batch of 130 students on Sunday as a resounding triumph that vividly illustrates President Tinubu’s steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives of every Nigerian, especially the most vulnerable.

The Faleke Ambassadors for Asiwaju praised the President’s decisive deployment of security assets and the seamless coordination that ensured the children’s safe arrival in Minna,

The statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Dauda Jerry, said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again proven that under his leadership, no Nigerian child will be abandoned in the hands of criminals.

“This victory is Renewed Hope made manifest—lives saved, families restored, and hope reignited.

“This historic rescue stands as undeniable proof of the strength and efficiency of Mr President’s security framework, sending a powerful message that Nigeria is progressively safer and more secure under his administration.”

The federal lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, National Leader and Grand Patron of the group, was specially celebrated by members who described him as the “unquestionable architect of loyalty and progress.”

“As devoted disciples and followers of our revered leader, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, we celebrate his unparalleled commitment to President Tinubu’s vision.

“His visionary guidance, loyalty, and tireless advocacy have inspired thousands across the nation to stand firmly with the President,” the statement declared.

The Forum expressed deep appreciation for Hon. Faleke’s immense contributions to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in championing economic development, infrastructure renewal, and youth empowerment initiatives that have brought meaningful progress to the nation.

“Under Hon. Faleke’s mentorship and strategic leadership, our Network has become a formidable force for good. His selfless service, political sagacity, and dedication to national unity continue to inspire us as we march forward toward 2027,” the statement added.

“We call on all Nigerians to continue supporting President Tinubu’s administration. His successes in security and economic reforms are clear for all to see.”

The Faleke Ambassadors for Asiwaju reaffirmed its total and unconditional endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027, pointing to his outstanding achievements in security, economic revitalisation, infrastructure transformation, and inclusive governance as compelling reasons for all Nigerians to rally behind him.

“With President Tinubu at the helm and leaders like Hon. James Abiodun Faleke guiding our steps, the entire nation is assured of a brighter, more prosperous future”.