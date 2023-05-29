Faleke Reveals When Tinubu Would Name Cabinet Members

Barely 2 hours to the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), James Faleke has revealed when the incoming President will unveil his cabinet members.

Falekeb who spoke in an interview with Channels TV at Eagle Square, the venue of the inauguration said Tinubu would announce his cabinet members with 60 days.

When asked about the duration at which Bola Tinubu would unveil his cabinet members, Faleke who is one of Tinubu’s close associates said, “Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says.

According to him, he can announce anytime, but I just know he must do it within 60 days.”

This statement indicates the anticipation for a quicker cabinet formation compared to the previous administration.

Many analysts have pointed out that the delay in announcing ministers during the Muhammadu Buhari administration affected its early progress.

Buhari, who served as President for eight years before handing over to Tinubu, unveiled his cabinet six months after his inauguration in 2015. Tinubu aims to take a different approach.

When asked if he would like to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet, Faleke emphasized that it is the prerogative of the APC powerbroker to select his cabinet members.

Faleke also noted that some members of opposition parties were present at Eagle Square to witness Tinubu’s inauguration.