On Wednesday, a former member of the House of Representatives, James Abiodun Faleke, dismissed as false a media report linking him to an alleged one-term governorship agreement in Kogi State.

Debunking the purported report, Faleke, who once represented the Ikeja Federal Constituency, refuted the claim, describing the report by online platform, TrackNews, as misleading and without a factual basis.

The report had alleged that the Presidency instructed former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the incumbent governor, Usman Ododo, to adhere to a one-term arrangement in the state, purportedly involving Faleke.

Speaking on the allegation, the lawmaker, however, denied any knowledge of or involvement in such an agreement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I state unequivocally that I never had any discussion, nor was I privy to any conversation, arrangement or agreement regarding a one-term deal in Kogi State or any related matter,” Faleke said.

He stressed that he was neither directly nor indirectly involved in any discussions concerning the governorship of Kogi State, adding that the publication wrongly associated him with an issue he had no connection to.

Faleke said the report had triggered widespread reactions, including calls and messages seeking clarification, prompting him to issue a public statement to correct the narrative.

“The story is a fabrication and should be disregarded in its entirety,” he said.

He warned that the circulation of unverified information could mislead the public and generate unnecessary political tension, describing the report as lacking credibility.

Faleke reiterated his commitment to transparency and accurate public communication, while urging media organisations and online platforms to adhere to professional standards by verifying claims before publication.