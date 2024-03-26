Falegan Urges Oyebanji To Prioritise Agriculture Rather Than Investing On Flyover 

An Ekiti-born philanthropist and humanitarian, Hon. Opeyemi David Falegan, popularly known as ODF has tasked the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji to focus more on Agriculture to tackle hunger and all forms of poverty affecting the people in the state.

Falegan stated that if the government embarked on Agriculture, there would be an improvement in people’s welfare and standard of living, adding that Ekiti people at this time don’t need a second flyover bridge in this financial toxicity, stress and burden.

Falegan stated this in a Press statement he personally signed and made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.

The State government had last year December announced that it had approved N16.9 billion for the construction of a one-kilometre second flyover bridge from Union Bank in Ajilosun to First Bank at Okeyinmi in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The construction of the flyover has since started this year as the government announced the diversion of traffic in major roads leading to the area.

Falegan in his press statement posited that spending billions of Naira on such a project in this economic hardship is quite insensitive, “when the funds could be channelled on Sustainable agricultural mechanization (mechanized farming ) which will contribute significantly to the development of value chains and food systems in Ekiti state and which has the potential to render post-harvest, processing and marketing activities within and even outside the state”

This according to Falegan would reduce poverty and achieve food security while improving people’s livelihoods and also create employment for the people.

He also added that Ekiti roads are also a death trap and some funds could be allocated for the internal roads linking all towns together.

“The roads have become a death trap lately, repairing the roads would boost our agricultural value chain. ”

Falegan said towns and villages are poorly connected, adding that agriculture should be made a priority of any well-focused government now there is so much hunger in the land.

“Building a second flyover now is, selfish, insincerity, callousness and deceptive. Pretending to love the people by embarking on a white elephant project that has no direct benefit to people’s welfare, and economic value of the state but only the Governor’s pocket”

Falegan said, “This is unreasonable and also a misplaced priority which shows that the Governor is not connecting with his people to know where the shoes pinch them

“It shows that the Governor does not know the needs of the people. It’s nothing but a selfish agenda, and another conduit pipe set to syphon Ekiti people’s fund”. Falegan said.