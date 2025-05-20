Falcons’ll Reclaim WAFCON Glory, Nnadozie Vows

Share

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, says Nigeria is determined to win back the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title when the tournament kicks off in Morocco from July 5 to 26.

Nigeria, who have won the title 11 times, lost their crown in 2022 when South Africa defeated hosts Morocco in the final. Drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana, Nnadozie knows the path won’t be easy.

“This AFCON isn’t just another tournament — it’s a mission to reclaim what’s ours,” the Paris FC star told CAF Online.

“People may think our group is easy, but women’s football has grown a lot. Every team is working hard and improving. Nothing will be handed to us,” she told CAFOnline Reflecting on the 2022 disappointment, she said: “It was tough to accept.

Morocco had a good plan. It’s not that Nigeria is weaker — it’s that other countries now see us as the team to beat. That keeps us on our toes.” The 24-year-old also spoke about the pressure and pride of wearing the Super Falcons jersey.

“Playing for Nigeria means carrying a legacy. When we lose, it feels like a crisis. But we must stay calm and use that pressure as motivation. Our goal is to go all the way — with focus and discipline.”

Nnadozie, who hasn’t yet won a title as the team’s starting goalkeeper, hopes this will be her moment. “I want to lift that trophy from the pitch. AFCON is as big as the World Cup — the passion, the fans, the energy. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Share