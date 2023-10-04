Falcons’ll reclaim AWCON title, qualify for Olympics, NFF vows

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has vowed to offer the Super Falcons the utmost support to reclaim the African Women’s Nations Cup and qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 12 years.

The President of the Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, made the pledge while reviewing the activities of the NFF and the teams in one year of his board in office and also articulating expectations for the next year.

Gusau’s pledge came days after the Falcons players accused the Federation of insensitivity but the NFF President has insisted it is institutionalizing

“We also want to see the Super Falcons reclaim their African title and return to the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament. Our expectations include making good progress in our plan for hostel accommodation and some playing pitches for the National Teams through the FIFA Forward 3.0 program, and also seeing that the U-17 and U-20 Women’s National Teams achieve their best-ever outings at their different World Cups next year,” he said.

While highlighting the achievements of the past year, which included a first-ever podium finish at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, the quarter-final performance of the Flying Eagles at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, qualification of the Super Eagles to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and the best-ever outing by the Super Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Gusau asseverated that the Board and Secretariat have worked in tandem to remove toxicity from the system and enable a more conducive environment for the game in the country.

“One of our priorities on coming into office was to ensure that the football environment was cleansed of so much toxicity that had threatened the health of the game and made some persons feel unwelcome in the system. We have tried our best to give everyone a sense of belonging with a policy of inclusiveness.”

