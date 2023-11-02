Falcons Yet To Receive Fifa World Cup Cash

The Super Falcons players are yet to receive their appearance fee of $60,000 each for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, days after FIFA confirmed the payment of the money to the Nigeria Football Federation, New Telegraph can report.

Each Super Falcons player is guaranteed a prize of $60,000 (about N72 million) after they reach the knockout round of 16 at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

However, our correspondent scooped that the Federation was yet to pay the players about one week after they received the funds from the world football governing body. Our correspondent spoke with a squad member who revealed that the Federation was yet to reach out to her and that she had yet to hear anything from her colleagues regarding the largesse.

“We heard that FIFA has paid, but I have yet to get anything. I am not sure any of my colleagues have received anything too, because we are just leaving the camp now (after the match against Ethiopia). Hopefully, they will pay the money in the coming days,” the player who sought anonymity said.

The relationship between the players and the Federation is not cordial regarding money after they complained repeatedly about how the NFF had owed them several match bonuses and allowances. The team reached the round of 16 before crashing out to eventual finalists England.