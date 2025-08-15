Falcons Yet To Get Tinubu’s $100,000 Reward – Captain Ajibade

Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has disclosed that Nigeria’s women’s national football team is still waiting to receive the $100,000 each promised by President Bola Tinubu after their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco.

President Tinubu announced the cash reward, along with national honours and houses for the players and coaching crew, during a reception held in their honour. The gesture came in recognition of the team’s impressive performance in reclaiming the continental title.

However, speaking in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Ajibade revealed that none of the promises have been fulfilled so far. “We have not received our money, but hopefully, it will be paid,” she said.

“They have not paid—none of the promises have been fulfilled.” Just a week after honouring the Falcons, President Tinubu announced similar rewards for Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their Afrobasket success.