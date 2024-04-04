Falcons Will Break 15-year Olympic Curse – Waldrum

Coach Randy Waldrum has expressed confidence the Super Falcons will finally break a 15-year curse by qualifying for the Olympics at the expense of South Africa. The American coach said the current Super Falcons are a “generational team” that can go on to be one of the best in the world. “We’re focused on getting to Paris. They understand the challenge that’s in front of them. It is time (to qualify for the Olympics after a long time),” Waldrum said.

“This team is generational, no disrespect to the other teams, the talent and the depth that is coming into the team, which we saw in Australia (FIFA Women’s World Cup) against some of the best teams around the world. “We can continue to move on and be a major player on the world stage. “This team is special and we can be one of the best teams in the world.” Waldrum maintained his team’s respect for Banyana Banyana leading into the crunch playoff. “South Africa are a very good side, they are defending African champions and we have to respect them,” the coach remarked. “They have a lot of individual talent up front, where they are dangerous and the coach has them very organised. “But I have a lot of confidence in my players.”