Falcons ’ WAFCON Title Defence Delayed As CAF Sets New Dates

The Super Falcons will have to wait longer to defend their WAFCON crown after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a shift in the 2026 tournament schedule, Afrik-Foot reports.

O r i g i n a l l y set for March 17 to April 3 in Morocco, the competition has now been rescheduled to July 25 – August 16, 2026. CAF said the change follows discussions with FIFA and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the women’s competition amid unforeseen circumstances.

Speculation had been mounting over Morocco’s ability to host again, especially after the controversies surrounding the 2025 Men’s AFCON. South African Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, recently accused Morocco of attempting to embarrass CAF President Patrice Motsepe by jeopardising the tournament.

CAF stopped short of confirming a change of host, but the four-month delay signals possible logistical shifts. Motsepe had previously indicated that any new host would require a calendar adjustment, leaving South Africa a potential alternative.