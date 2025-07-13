Falcons To Use Algeria As Shooting Practice To Prepare For Quarter-final Tie

Nine-time champions Nigeria will use Sunday’s final group B clash with Algeria’s Lady Fennecs to prepare hard for their quarter-final date with either hosts Morocco or ambitious Zambia – two teams that any team will underrate at their peril.

The two teams (Morocco and Zambia) were also the ones that rubbed mud into the faces of the Super Falcons at the last edition of the competition, also hosted by Morocco. The hosts accounted for the Falcons in the semi-finals (via penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time), and the Copper Queens pipped the Falcons 1-0 in the third-place match.

Head Coach Justine Madugu, who was also in the technical crew for that championship, is aware that his charges must be at their best to overcome either the hosts or the Copper Queens, or even Senegal who still have a chance to finish well if they overpower the Lionesses in their group A final-day clash.

“Our commitment has been to take it one game at a time. We believe in our approach and we will adopt the tactics, patterns and approach that we believe can give us victory in each game. We respect all the teams but fear none.”

Algeria’s lone-goal defeat of Botswana on group B’s Matchday 1, and subsequent draw with Tunisia have taken them to four points, two behind Nigeria, and with a potential quarter-final with any of defending champions South Africa, Mali, Tanzania and Ghana as group C is still delicately poised.