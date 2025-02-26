Falcons To Face Benin For WAFCON Ticket

Share

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set to take on Benin Republic in the final qualifying round for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Soccernet.ng reports.

Benin Republic women’s national team, looking to reach the WAFCON for the first time in the country’s history, secured their place with a dominant aggregate win over Sierra Leone in the first round.

The Beninese side progressed after defeating Sierra Leone 5-2 across two legs, sealing their place in the second round, where they will now face the 11- time African champions in a crucial double-legged tie for a spot in Morocco 2026.

The Super Falcons, Africa’s most successful women’s team, will be determined to secure qualification for yet another WAFCON, a tournament they have dominated for decades.

The overall winner of this encounter will not only book a place at the continental showpiece but also move one step closer to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the top four teams from WAFCON earning qualification for the global event in Brazil.

