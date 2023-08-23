Falcons surge in FIFA rankings after impressive W’Cup

Super Falcons of Nigeria moved eight places to peak at 32nd in the latest FIFA rankings following an impressive outing at the just-concluded Women’s World Cup. Falcons were the least ranked in their group but shocked bookmakers after they finished second in a section that housed Olympics champions Canada and hosts Australia.

They also stretched European champions and eventual World Cup finalists England to a penalty shootout to determine who advanced to the quarterfinal. The Super Falcons have thus remained the leading team in Africa ahead of South Africa (45th), Cameroon (56th), Morocco (58th) and Ghana (59th). Randy Waldrum’s ladies were also rated the 10th best team of the tournament ahead of countries, including Germany and Italy.