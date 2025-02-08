New Telegraph

February 8, 2025
  3. Falcons striker seals…

Falcons striker seals 2-year deal with Chinese club

  • February 8, 2025
  • 1 minute read

Super Falcons striker Folashade Ijamilusi has signed a 2-years deal with top Chinese Women Super league side Liaoning Baiye.
The deal which was facilitated by FIFA licensed agent Ayodele Thomas, will see free-scoring Ijamilusi fondly called Ijaball, by her teeming admirers helping the Shenyang city based team to win laurels in the new season.
Thomas who is also the President of TopPro Sports Management Company, remarked confidently,” We believe in the immense potentials of Folashade Ijamilusi to take the competitive Chinese Women’s Super league by the storm.”
He added that this transfer would not be a one-off, as he expressed confidence that there would be more lucrative deals from his reputable company.

