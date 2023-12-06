Falcons soar to 2024 WAFCON, beat Cape Verde 7-1 on aggregate

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have secured their spot in the 2024 CAF Women Africa Cup of Nations with a hard-fought victory over Cape Verde, winning 2-1 on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.

Falcons dominated with a resounding 5-0 win over Cape Verde in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at the Abuja National Stadium on Thursday, November 30.

Despite an early setback, with Cape Verde taking the lead in the 9th minute through Ivania Tavares Moreira, the nine-time African champions showcased resilience. The Falcons, creating numerous goalscoring opportunities, faced a halftime deficit but emerged determined in the second half.

Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo became the heroes of the night, turning the tide with goals that secured a 2-1 victory for Nigeria. Rinsola Babajide, Toni Payne, and Okoronkwo missed several chances to give Nigeria the lead.

However, Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Ajibade came up with the winning goal deep in stoppage time to seal Nigeria’s 100 per cent record over Cape Verde.