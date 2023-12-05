Falcons set to pick WAFCON ticket in Cape Verde today

The Super Falcons will, today, pick up their ticket to the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco as they face Cape Verde The Nigeria contingent arrived in Cape Verde’s capital, Praia on Sunday morning, and after a training session the same day, have been scheduled to have the official training at the match venue (Santiago-Estádio Nacional Cabo Verde) at 4 pm Cape Verde time (6 pm Nigeria time) on Monday.

The return leg encounter will begin at 4 pm Cape Verde time (6 pm Nigeria time) on Tuesday, with Liberian official Sylvina Welma Garnett as referee. CAF has also appointed Hannah Moses (Liberian) as assistant referee 1, while Sierra Leoneans Precious Amara and Humu Marah will serve as assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively. Oumou Souleymane Kane from Mauritania will serve as commissioner while Fadouma Dia from Senegal will be the referee assessor