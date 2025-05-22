Falcons Set To Face Portugal In Pre-WAFCON Friendly

Share

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on Portugal in an international friendly match in Lisbon on Monday, June 23, as part of their preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The friendly will serve as a key test for Coach Justine Madugu’s team ahead of the tournament. The nine-time African champions will also hold a week-long training camp in Lisbon to fine-tune tactics and build team chemistry.

In addition to the Portugal fixture, the Super Falcons will play a two-legged friendly against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses later this month.

The matches are scheduled to take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on May 31 and at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on June 3. Nigeria will compete in Group B at the WAFCON 2024 finals, where they will face Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana.

Share