Falcons Ready To Reclaim WAFCON Title –Gift

Super Falcons forward, Monday Gift, has declared that the team is ready to reclaim the title at the next Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco,. The nine-time African champions had lost the title to the Bayana Bayana of South Africa last year and finished fourth best in the competition.

However, they have secured a ticket to participate in the biennial tournament after securing a 7-1 aggregate scoreline against the Blue Shark of Cape Verde on Tuesday. The UDG Tenerife attacker was excited about the team’s qualification and made it clear that they were determined to win the trophy once again.

“Proud to have played a role in helping Team Nigeria secure qualification for the Morocco 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations! “Teamwork made the dream work, and we’re ready to reclaim our crown on the African stage!”, she said.