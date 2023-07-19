Falcons ready for Canada –Waldrum

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, believes his team could shock favorites Canada when the two sides meet in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup opener on Friday.

Waldrum says his team is aware of the strength of Canada in their first game in the World Cup, but believes that the Olympics champions are beatable if the Falcons stick with the plans The American assured Nigerians and Africans that his side would not disappoint them in the competition. The two sides have played against each other four times with Canada winning two (the two wins were recorded in friendly games) while Super Falcons beat them once at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and drew once but lost two.

“I think the expectation is to get out of the group, that hasn’t changed. One thing I know is that the players have given us everything in the past few days and we will continue to do that until Friday. We will be proud and make you all (Africans) proud as well. “The Olympics gold medalist, we know they are going to be very good, we played them twice the last year and have a lot of respect for them. They are a very good side, very well coached, but I think we can have the ability to be successful if we perform and stick to our game plans,” he said