Falcons players shower encomiums on ex-NWFL boss

Prominent players of the Super Falcons have heaped praises on a member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and former head of the Nigeria Women’s Football League, Aisha Falode.

The players spoke through a recorded video message played at a gathering where she thanked her friends and stakeholders who assisted her as the chairperson of the NWFL.

Interestingly, former president of the Federation, Amaju Pinnick and his 1st Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, were also in attendance at the well-attended ‘Thank You Brunch’ at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja.

CEO of Brila FM, Dr Larry Izamoje, former international, Chief Segun Odegbami and former AIPS President, Michell Obi were also at the event as they joined the Falcons stars in saluting the industry of Aisha Falode in the development of women’s football in Nigeria.

Barcelona striker, Asisat Oshoala, said Falode gave the NWFL a big boost to strengthen the female national team with budding stars.

“Many players came up from the league and they were so talented and hungry for glory. The league witnessed a rebirth under Madam Falode. I wish her luck in her future endeavours,” she said.

Related