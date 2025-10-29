New Telegraph

Falcons Pick WAFCON Ticket Despite Draw With Benin

The Super Falcons will defend their continental title next year at the WAFCON after they brushed aside the Amazons of Benin 3-1 on aggregate yesterday.

The 10-time African champions won the first leg of this eliminator 2-0 in Lome, Togo, before they were held to a 1-1 draw in the return leg in Abeokuta yesterday.

The packed MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta saw Ashleigh Plumptre score her first-ever Super Falcons goal. She got past the Benin defence to head home a superb Esther Okoronkwo delivery in the 12th minute.

However, Benin drew level in the 80th minute, just about the time captain Rasheedat Ajibade failed to put away a big chance. It was a hard-fought draw as Benin parading as many as 10 foreign pros were not intimidated by the pedigree of the home team and gave as much as they got.

