Falcons Pick WAFCON Ticket Despite Draw With Benin

The Super Falcons will defend their continental title next year at the WAFCON after they brushed aside the Amazons of Benin 3-1 on aggregate yesterday.

The 10-time African champions won the first leg of this eliminator 2-0 in Lome, Togo, before they were held to a 1-1 draw in the return leg in Abeokuta yesterday.

The packed MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta saw Ashleigh Plumptre score her first-ever Super Falcons goal. She got past the Benin defence to head home a superb Esther Okoronkwo delivery in the 12th minute.

However, Benin drew level in the 80th minute, just about the time captain Rasheedat Ajibade failed to put away a big chance. It was a hard-fought draw as Benin parading as many as 10 foreign pros were not intimidated by the pedigree of the home team and gave as much as they got.