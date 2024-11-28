Falcons Land In France For Showdown With Les Bleues

Share

Nine-time African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, have arrived in Angers, France, ahead of their much-anticipated international friendly against Les Bleues, scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2024.

Players and officials began arriving in the French city yesterday morning, gearing up for a contest that promises to test the mettle of both teams.

This marks the second friendly encounter between Nigeria and France, with the first meeting in April 2018 ending in a lopsided 8-0 defeat for the Falcons.

The match, held under freezing conditions at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans, saw France dominate, including a hat-trick from Valérie Gauvin and an own goal by Nigeria’s Faith Ikidi-Michael.

The loss equaled the Falcons’ heaviest defeats, previously suffered against Norway at the 1995 FIFA World Cup and Germany in a 2010 friendly.

Of the squad that faced Les Bleues in 2018, only goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who now plies her trade in France, and Mexico-based defender Osinachi Ohale remain.

While the 2018 encounter was one-sided, matches between the two teams at the FIFA Women’s World Cup have been far more competitive.

The Falcons narrowly lost 1-0 to France in Germany during the 2011 tournament and fell by the same margin at the 2019 World Cup held in France.

