Falcons Know WAFCON Opponents Friday

Share

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will discover their group-stage opponents for the rescheduled 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Friday, November 22, when the official draw takes place at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Sale, Morocco, Soccernet.ng reports.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the details of the draw in a statement, noting it will determine the groups for the 12 participating nations.

The tournament, originally set for 2024, was postponed to 2025 and will run from July 5 to July 26 in Morocco The Super Falcons, Africa’s most successful women’s national team with nine titles, will enter the competition as one of the topseeded teams.

Despite their illustrious history, the Falcons were dethroned in 2022 by South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, who secured their maiden title with a victory over hosts Morocco.

Justine Madugu’s Super Falcons qualified for the tournament with a commanding 7-1 aggregate win over Cape Verde in the final round of qualifiers They will be joined by defending champions South Africa, 2022 bronze medalists Zambia, hosts Morocco, and other top sides, including Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia.

“The draw will determine the fate of Africa’s top 12 women’s national teams. The 13th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will take place from July 5 to 26, 2025, in Morocco,” the CAF statement read in part.

Share

Please follow and like us: