Falcons Keep Eyes On Trophy After ‘Destroying’ Tunisia – Coach

Super Falcons head coach, Justin Madugu, has said the team is focused on winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title after a strong start to the tournament.

Nigeria defeated Tunisia 3-0 in their opening game on Sunday, with goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide, and Chinwendu Ihezuo.

The result puts the ninetime champions on top of their group and gives them a confident start as they chase a 10th WAFCON title.

Speaking after the match, Coach Madugu said he was proud of how the team performed and stressed that their eyes are on the big prize. “We are happy with the win.

Every time you step on the field, the goal is to win, and the players delivered,” Madugu said. “But this is just the beginning. We have our eyes on the trophy. We want to go all the way.

Despite the early lead, Madugu made three bold substitutions at half-time, taking out key players like Oshoala and Babajide.

Their replacements – Esther Okoronkwo, Christy Ucheibe, and Chinwendu Ihezuo – kept the pressure on, with Ihezuo scoring the third goal. Madugu said every player is important in the team, and he wants all of them to feel valued.