Nigerian international and Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday has paid an emotional tribute to her father, whom she described as “My first hero and my greatest supporter”, following the death of his adorable father.

The news came as a shock to many within the football community, as the 23-year-old attacker revealed the depth of her loss with an emotional tribute on her social media pages.

“My dad was more than a father, he was my foundation, his sacrifices, his wisdom, his hard work shaped the kind of person I am today,” she wrote.

Those close to Monday confirmed that her father was more than just a parent; he was her constant source of motivation, a man who nurtured her passion for football from her earliest days.

That dream would one day blossom into one of Nigeria’s brightest football careers. From her breakout performances in the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) with FC Robo Queens, to lifting the WAFU Women’s Cup and representing Nigeria at the WAFCON and World Cup stages, Gift Monday has always carried her father’s influence with her, his words of discipline, humility, and courage echoing in every stride.

Already, messages of condolence have poured in from her teammates, coaches, and fans, hailing her father as “a man who raised a shining ambassador for Nigerian football.”

Gift Monday’s pain is palpable, yet her resolve remains unbroken. In her closing words, she promised to keep his legacy alive through her performances on the pitch, a vow that mirrors the fighter she has always been.

“You may be gone, Daddy, but your love will forever be my light. I’ll keep playing for you, always.”