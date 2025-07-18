Falcons Fully Prepared To Face Zambia –Coach Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has said his team is ready in every way both mentally, emotionally, and tactically to take on Zambia in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) today.

The big match between Nigeria and Zambia will kick off at 5 p.m. (same time in Nigeria and Morocco) at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

With both sides bringing quality and passion to the pitch, the game is expected to be a fierce contest and could reshape the power rankings of women’s football in Africa.

Coach Madugu explained that his team has carefully studied the Zambian squad and developed clear strategies for both attack and defence.

“We’ve watched how Zambia play, and we understand their style. We know their key players and how dangerous they can be if given space. Our players have been told to stay sharp, focused, and confident,” he said.

“There’s no room for mistakes. We must stay fully alert and play with belief. Everyone is determined to win because we’re getting closer to achieving our main goal—winning the title.”

Nigeria, which have won the WAFCON title a record nine times, are aiming for a 10th championship. A win over Zambia would take them one step closer and confirm their continued dominance in African women’s football.

The winner of the Nigeria-Zambia match will face either defending champions South Africa or Senegal in the semi-finals. On the other side of the draw, host nation Morocco will take on Algeria in another highly anticipated clash.