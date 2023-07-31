Falcons face Ireland, target 2nd Round ticket

The Super Falcons will this morning seek to qualify for the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup when they take on Republic of Ireland in the last group game of Group B. Currently leading the table comprising of the co-host, Australia and Olympic Games champions, Canada.

Nigeria drew Canada in their first game before defeating Australia 3-2 in their second game to put a foot in the round of 16. Speaking ahead of the game, the team’s defender, Michelle Alozie, said they were going to take the game like the rest.

She also said that their impressive performance is not a surprise to them as a team. Despite getting a low rating before the tournament kiced-off, Super Falcons have proved the bookmakers wrong by topping the group after the first two matches.

“With regards to Canada, the last game we played against them outside of the World Cup we tied them 2-2 and I think a lot of people forget to acknowledge that,” she said.

“We’ve been building this entire time, the last two years that I’ve been on the team, and so when we came to Australia we felt very confident. “We felt we had a game plan and all we had to do was execute it, especially on the counterattacks, which we did. “So although it might have been a surprise for the rest of the world, we worked really hard for that, so it wasn’t much of a shock to us.”