Falcons’ Dressing Room Always Lively Unlike Seriousness In England Camp –Ashleigh Plumptre

…Says She’s Learning Quickly ‘Naija Way’ From Teammate, Monday Gift

Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, has revealed how incredibly the dressing room of the Nigerian women national team is before and after every match. She added that Monday Gift is the player giving her the Nigerian vibes and teaching her all she needs to know about the country.

The Leicester City player has English parents but her Nigerian roots can be traced to her grandfather, a Yoruba man. She had represented England’s U-23 team but in 2022 got the nod from FIFA to switch nationality from England to play for Nigeria based on her request.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Friday, Plumptre noted that Gift has been helpful in her desire to get used to the camp situation and the overall Nigerian ‘way’. She said: “I am friendly with all my teammates but Gift is such a sweet girl.

She teaches me everything and tells me everything I need to know. She is my lecturer and I am learning fast. “At least, I can greet and respond to greetings too in Yoruba. I know about ‘E kaaro (good morning), ‘e kaa san’ (good afternoon) and ‘e kaale’ (good evening).

I also know that when somebody says ‘bawo ni’ (how are you) I will respond with ‘mo wa pa’ (I am fine).” On her choice on Nigerian local foods, Plumptre revealed that she loves bean cake (Moi Moi) and enjoys taking it often. “It is really nice and I cannot get tired of it easily.

Really delicious,” she said. The Leicester City defender picked Davido and Burna Boy as her favourite Nigerian artistes just as she states that the spirit in the Super Falcons dressing room is always electrifying. “Before every match, we sing and pray.

We talk to ourselves and we try to also joke to ensure we enter the pitch in high spirits and after every game if we win we play music and dance “I have been in the dressing room of English teams even at U-23 level , the atmosphere is always calm and too serious but that of Nigeria is always spirit-filled.

After we defeated Australia, we all danced and danced because it is not easy to beat a host country in a World Cup game.” On her Twitter handle, she also wrote: “Incredibly grateful for the opportunity to go deeper into my own identity, learn more about what it means to have “Naija spirit” and to showcase to the world what a unified, determined and empowered group of women are capable of achieving. Proud to be a Super Falcon.” She made a combined 30 appearances at youth level for England across the age grade teams with 10 goals to her credit.