Falcons’ Dominance Under Threat With Women’s Football Rise In Standard

The ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup has been very interesting with lots of suspense, surprises and intriguing results. After the first round, some top teams that were highly rated fell by the wayside. The standard has been high and no one expected heavyweight favourites like Brazil, China and Germany to crash out in the first round.

Brazil needed a win but could only manage a draw against a highly determined Jamaican side. Germany also needed a win to go through but Korea held the Germans to a 1-1 draw. With plus five goal difference and four points, the Germans crashed out while Morocco with four points and minus four goals difference went through with six points after beating Korea and also Colombia.

Morocco reached the last 16 on their Women’s World Cup debut but the South Americans (Colombia) progressed as Group H winners. Anissa Lahmari scored the only goal via a rebound after captain Ghizlane Chebbak’s penalty was saved. Interestingly, Morocco – who lost 6-0 to the Germans in their opener before successive wins – will face France in Adelaide next. Of the eight debutants, seven exited the tournament but Morocco pulled through.

Head coach Reynaud Pedros and the girls recovered from their World Cup debut hammering to put in two impressive performances against South Korea and Colombia, and earned a historic passage to the last 16. Banyana Banyana of South Africa recorded one defeat and a draw in their opening games in dramatic ways.

The team conceded a late goal to lose to Sweden and the South Africans were two goals up against Argentina but the match ended 2-2. In the crunch last group match with Italy, it almost ended 2-2 but a late goal gave the tie to South Africa 3-2. China. Portugal, Canada, Italy are other top teams that followed Brazil and Germany to exit the competition in the first round stage.

For the Super Falcons of Nigeria, the team recorded a 0-0 defeat in the first match against Canada, rated 7th in the world and they defeated 10th placed Australian team even before their home crowd in a thrilling match Nigeria won 3-2. In the last match, Republic of Ireland stood firm as Falcons with two draws and one win entered the last 16. They were the first before South Africa and Morocco joined in the second round. This is historic for Africa.

Three teams in the Round of 16. It is also important to put this in perspective. Now that South Africa and Morocco have attained this height, the dominance of Falcons is under severe threat now that other African teams are making impact in the global stage.

Congrats to the three African teams. South Africa will play Holland on Sunday, Nigeria will play England on Monday. These are great games of prospective high intensity. Falcons have a blend of young and experienced players but they that have high scoring England to contend with in this dicey stage of the tournament.

Nigeria has been dominating this game on the continent and have attended the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals more than any other country. Now, the challenge on the continent is becoming stiff and the experience other top rival countries at global stage will count at the next continental stage. No doubt, women’s football has developed on the continent and even beyond.

The proceedings in Australia and New Zealand have shown that women’s football will get even better in subsequent editions. The last 16 encounter against England will be very tough for Nigeria. So far, Randy Waldrum has done well with his line-ups and substitutions. The manager and this team have surpassed my expectations.

Against three other better rated teams, Falcons came out of Group B and it was no surprise that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, said that Nigeria was not scared of England. “Nobody expected this team to make it out of the group. Beating Australia before their home crowd was a big win and an indication that with focus we can do it against any other team including England,” Gusau said.

The FIFA cash incentive for the teams is an additional motivation for the girls and I expect it could further propel the Falcons to go all the way for the quarterfinal ticket. More importantly, the NFF must find a way to get more talented young girls to beef up the Falcons team so that the country will maintain its top ranking on the continent and break ranks at global stage. This is crucial because many teams are catching up on Nigeria on the continent.